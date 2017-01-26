'Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue' Update: 'Sora' DLC Available Until March; Is the Game Worth Playing?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The launch of "Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue" in Japan has got the whole world excited about the coming of the title to their location. Now that it is finally available on PlayStation 4 (PS4) in Europe and in North America, every player is talking about its launch trailer and the "Sora" downloadable content (DLC).

Twitter/Kingdom HeartsSora seeks the Mark of Mastery in Dream Drop Distance HD, included in "Kingdom Hearts 2.8 HD Final Chapter Prologue"!

The pack carries a collection of titles, including "Kingdom Hearts 0.2: Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage," the remastered version of "Kingdom Hearts: Dream Drop Distance" and the film "Kingdom Hearts χ [chi]: Back Cover."

Also, the "Sora" DLC will come as a free download, but will only appear in the "Kingdom Hearts" series for a limited time, specifically until the last day of March. Being a Champion summon, Sora will appear in the series and provide more hours of enjoyment to the players.

"In celebration of the release of KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Sora is entering the world of Grymoire!" wrote Square Enix.

"As a brave Keyblade wielder with a strong heart, Sora will fight for the light and his friends no matter what challenges lay ahead! If you've installed the latest patch and unlocked the ability to invoke Champions, you will receive Sora's Champion Medal," the game studio further noted.

Meanwhile, players of "Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue" are currently sharing their own reviews online. In an article by IGN, the game requires a thorough understanding of the "Kingdom Hearts" lore since the story stretches from the early beginnings of the franchise to the most recent happenings.

As per Ars Technica, the "A Fragmentary Passage" provides a great demonstration of the "Kingdom Heart's" future, and a lot more perks are included in the package. However, the publication noted that the film has "no real ending" and there were unsatisfactory remapped directions.

Nevertheless, avid fans of "Kingdom Hearts" are sure to appreciate the game while waiting for the release of "Kingdom Hearts 3."