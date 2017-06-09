'Kingdom Hearts' Rumors: Game's Release Date Unlikely to Be Announced at E3 2017?

With this year's E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) happening a few days from now, fans are hoping that the event will serve as a venue for the announcement of "Kingdom Hearts 3's" release date. However, it is said that those hoping for such an announcement to be made at the annual event may be up for a major disappointment as Square Enix does not have a clear time frame for when it will release the game.

Facebook/Kingdom HeartsThe release date of "Kingdom Hearts 3" remains up in the air.

"Kingdom Hearts 3" was announced at the E3 2013, but, as of this writing, it remains unclear when the game will arrive. Although Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda recently said that it will launch "Kingdom Hearts 3" in three years time or so, it is apparent that the studio and publisher of the game still has not attached a release window for it.

To recall, it was reported earlier that "Kingdom Hearts 3" will arrive this year. However, according to rumors, as the game's director, Tetsuya Nomura, was also working on another Square Enix Game, "Final Fantasy XV," the development of "Kingdom Hearts 3" suffered. While "Final Fantasy XV" was already released last year, it is said that Nomura still finds himself juggling "Kingdom Hearts 3" and "Final Fantasy 7 Remake."

Despite the uncertainty of the release date of the game, it is already said that "Kingdom Hearts 3" will feature the worlds of Kingdom Corona (based on the Disney animated film "Tangled"), "Big Hero 6," Mount Olympus and Twilight Town from Disney's "Hercules," and Mysterious Tower. Hence, it is expected that more Disney characters will be featured in the game.

While there are those who suspect that the game may include "Star Wars" characters, sources claim that it is unlikely to happen. After all, even if Disney has the rights to Lucasfilm, the game licensing for "Star Wars" belongs to EA.