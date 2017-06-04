'Kingdom' Season 3 Episode 2 Spoilers: 10-Episode Final Season All Set to Deal With Unresolved Issues

Now that it has been announced that the series will end after its third season, will the Audience Network's family drama series "Kingdom" be able to resolve old and new conflicts in its final run?

Directv/KingdomPromotional image for the third and final season of Audience Network's drama series "Kingdom."

The third season premiere picked up about a year following the events of the second season finale, but it still carried with it the unanswered questions and issues that were presented in the show's past 30 episodes.

Will Alvey (Frank Grillo) be able to rise above his addiction to alcohol enough to return to fighting? Will Ryan finally be paid for his efforts and will money be enough for him to be able to taste success?

Will Jay (Jonathan Tucker) still be able to deny who he really is and what he's meant to do with his life? Will his brother, Nate (Nick Jonas), be forced to sacrifice a piece of himself in order to be successful in the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) ring?

The series will have nine more episodes to tackle the aforementioned issues and maybe even present a few more to either challenge the said issues or help lead these existing conflicts to their ultimate resolution.

Meanwhile, according to the official synopsis for the next episode titled "Ritual," Lisa (Kiele Sanchez) will decide to hire help at Navy Street in order to give Alvey more time to just focus on his training. Jay will struggle to adjust to his new life as a working man, while Garo (Bryan Callen) will attempt to convince Ryan to return to King Beast.

Christina (Joana Going) is forced to face a new situation and will decide to make the best out of it. Meanwhile, Alvey will find himself forging a deeper bond with the Nate. Will providing support to the younger fighter serve as motivation for Alvey to keep up with his training and finally turn his back completely on alcohol?

"Kingdom" season 3 episode 2 airs on Wednesday, June 7, at 9 p.m. ET on Audience Network.