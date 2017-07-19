'Kingdom' Season 3 Spoilers: Alvey Re-Evaluates His Relationship With His Children

Kingdom/Official Site Promotional image for the third and final season of Audience Network’s drama series “Kingdom.”

In the next episode of "Kingdom," viewers will find Alvey (Frank Grillo) rethinking the state of his relationship with his sons.

The spoilers for the next episode of "Kingdom" season 3, which is titled "Old Pueblo," says Alvey will embark on an "unexpected trip" that will lead him to think about his relationship with his children.

In a trailer of "Old Pueblo," Alvey was seen going to a hospital to visit a person who was recently admitted. The video started by showing him walking through a hospital corridor and then asking a nurse how they were able to contact him.

The hospital personnel then responds, "She asked for you." While the patient's identity was not shown in the video teaser, she definitely has something to do with Alvey's story this week. This could be the trip the synopsis was referring to that will force him to become a better father to his sons. In another scene, the trailer showed a letter addressed to Alvey lying on the hospital table.

In a conversation Alvey had with a friend after visiting the woman in the hospital, it was implied that the unknown character was dying, and in Alvey's words: "When someone really wants to die, you can't get them off it."

Then in the latter part of the video teaser, a teary-eyed Alvey was seen talking to someone on the phone — possibly one of his sons — where he said: "I only regret that you never knew how proud of you I am."

Meanwhile, spoilers for "Old Pueblo" also hinted that Ryan (Matt Lauria) will have enough of Lisa's (Kiele Sanchez) attitude towards Dom (Kirk Acevedo) and will want to get to the bottom of it. However, that might not save Dom as he was seen being fired from the St. Navy gym at one scene with her.

Another highlight in "Old Pueblo" involves Cody (Chris Coy) who can be seen in the trailer telling Christina (Joanna Going): "Kayla's done. I want her out of the house tonight." Though Christina disagrees, Cody is resolved to get rid of Kayla (Katherine Hughes).

Catch "Kingdom" season 3's "Old Pueblo" episode on Wednesday, July 19, at 8 p.m. EDT on Audience.