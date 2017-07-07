'Kingdom' Season 3 Spoilers: Jay Returns to the Gym

REUTERS/Neil Hall Nick Jonas stars as Nate Kulina on the Audience Network's 'Kingdom.'

The upcoming episode of "Kingdom" season 3 will see Jay (Jonathan Tucker) back in the gym after Alvey (Frank Grillo) offered him a spot on his return.

The synopsis of the new episode, titled "Platinum Level," stated that Jay will go back to the gym. However, it remains to be seen if he will actually accept his father's job offer from the previous episode. Jay did not turn Alvey down, but he also did not say yes.

Meanwhile, Ryan (Matt Lauria) will talk to Keith (Paul Walter Hauser) to see if everything is going well. Alvey, on the other hand, will attempt to divert his attention from the pain he is feeling. It is unknown, though, what he has planned to accomplish this or if he will be successful at all.

As for Christina (Joanna Going), she will meet a new boss who will move in with her. Finally, Lisa (Kiele Sanchez) will be presented with an alluring offer, which she will deliberate with herself.

The previous episode, titled "All Talk," saw Jay and Alvey's relationship take a step towards the better. However, it did not start out too well for the father-and-son duo. Jay was not invited to press day at the ring, which he found out about through Nate (Nick Jonas). Jay initially did not seem to care about the direction of his life. But after spending time with Mac (Mac Brandt), Jay found himself contemplating about where his life was going.

Meanwhile, at press day, Alvey painted his father a hero in front of interviewers. However, he knew that this was not true. Nate, on the other hand, said that Alvey always pushed his sons to be their true selves, and while the sentiment is somewhat touching, Alvey was still unaware that Nate is gay.

In the end, Alvey apologized to Jay for not letting him go to press day. They bonded a little over drinks, and Alvey told Jay that he could work at the gym.

"Kingdom" season 3 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on Audience Network.