'Kingdom' Season 3 Spoilers: Nate Goes Into a Fight Unprepared; Ryan Takes a Break

In the next episode of "Kingdom," Nate Kulina (Nick Jonas) books a fight but he might be unprepared. Meanwhile, Ryan Wheeler (Matt Lauria) decides to take a break from training.

Kingdom/Official SitePromotional image for the third and final season of Audience Network’s drama series “Kingdom.”

"Kingdom" is a drama series that revolves around the world of mixed martial arts. The show was previously titled "Navy St." which was also the name given to an MMA gym in Venice, California, owned by main character Alvey Kulina (Frank Grillo) — Nate's father.

The fifth episode of "Kingdom" season 3 is called "Please Give." According to its synopsis, Alvey's girlfriend, Lisa Prince (Kiele Sanchez), finally finds a fight for Nate. However, she told him about it on such short notice that the MMA fighter could come into the said match unprepared.

Meanwhile, in a sudden turn of events, Ryan decided to take some time off from his MMA training. He seemed to be having a rough time in episode 4 dealing with all the drama that his close friend Keith (Paul Walter Hauser) was involved in.

In the previous episode, Keith went home with his hand soaked in blood. He told Ryan that he could have the house since he plans to leave and never come back.

At first, Ryan thought Keith was just overreacting. However, he soon found out what really happened when he drove Keith to an area under an overpass where the latter revealed a dead body that he had stabbed.

The synopsis for "Please Give" also indicated that Dom Ramos (Kirk Acevedo) will step over some limits at the gym. In the previous episode, he got into the cage against Ryan and as expected, it did not sit well with Alvey. However, the patriarch only reprimanded him.

On the other hand, viewers will continue to find Jay Kulina (Jonathan Tucker) having a difficult time figuring out how he can balance his priorities while spending time with his family.

The "Please Give" episode airs on Wednesday, June 28 on DirecTV or Audience Network.