'Kingsman 2' Release Date, Latest News: New International Poster Features Major Players

20th Century Fox Promotional image for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle"

The sequel to the hit movie "Kingsman: The Secret Service" is hitting theaters next month and the team behind it is already ramping up marketing for the film. A few days ago, a new international poster for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" was released and it featured the movie's major players as well as several things in the background.

The new poster assembled the original cast members plus a number of new faces. Taron Egerton's Eggsy and Colin Firth's Harry are in the middle of it all, while making their debuts are Jeff Bridges' Statesmen leader Champ and his members, Channing Tatum's Tequila, Pedro Pascal's Jack Daniels, Halle Berry's Ginger Ale and Julianne Moore's Poppy. Aside from the poster's cityscape background, it also features some blasts and an image of a ski resort.

The hype surrounding "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" started at last June's San Diego Comic-Con when Warner Bros. held a full panel for the film. The studio also debuted a new full trailer for the sequel during the event, after which it rolled out a number of TV spots and more promotional materials. While the new poster was not as remarkable as last week's attention-grabbing promo stunt that involved the total solar eclipse, it offered fans of the franchise a better look at the people they should watch out for in the upcoming film.

The past week, Warner Bros. took advantage of the Great American Eclipse to create some buzz about the film by passing the total solar eclipse off not as a natural phenomenon but as an artificial event meant to usher in the fast-approaching opening of the sequel in theaters.

In the first film, viewers were introduced to the world of an independent international intelligence agency called the Kingsman. In "Kingsman: The Golden Circle," the organization will team up with an allied spy group based in the U.S., the Statesmen, as they try to save the world from a new enemy.

"Kingsman: The Golden Circle" arrives in theaters on Sept. 22.