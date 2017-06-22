'Kingsman' Comic News: New 6-Issue Sequel Announced with New Creative Team

The "Kingsman" comic will be getting a six-issue sequel by summer's end. The miniseries, which served as the basis for the film of the same name, will be released by Image Comics just prior to the release of "Kingsman: The Golden Circle."

Youtube/20th Century FoxA screenshot from the official teaser of the upcoming movie "Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the sequel comic will be titled "Kingsman: The Red Diamond" and will not feature Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, the original creators of the spyfi series. They will be replaced by the team of Rob Williams and Simon Fraser, who previously worked on "Doctor Who" comics.

The new "Kingsman" comic will follow Eggsy as he deals with the conflict between his new life as a debonair spy and his past life as a child growing up in the council houses of Peckham.

The journey to find out who he really is will take a back seat to the main plotline of the sequel, however. Eggsy will once again have to deal with another megalomaniac, only this time, the villain's base is deep under the sea.

This new development seems interesting, as far as Williams is concerned, in that it adds a new chapter to a character that has essentially completed his journey. Eggsy has finally become what his father wanted, but now he has to adapt to this new life, which is light years away from his upbringing.

The sequel will not be connected to the upcoming film sequel but a continuation of the original comic series. The original comic series itself has undergone a reprint, branding itself as "Kingsman: The Secret Service" in line with the film adaptation.

The six-issue sequel to the original "Kingsman" Comic is set to be released at the end of the summer, on Sept. 6. The sequel to the original adaptation, "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" is set to be released a few weeks later, on Sept. 29.