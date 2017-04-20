'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' Latest News: 10-Second Teaser Released

20th Century Fox recently released the official teaser of the upcoming spy film "Kingsman: The Golden Circle."

Youtube/20th Century Fox A screenshot from the official teaser of the upcoming movie "Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Lead actor Taron Egerton shared the first teaser trailer for the movie sequel to Matthew Vaughn's 2015 film "Kingsman: The Secret Service" via his Twitter account. The video only lasts for about 16 seconds, and only four seconds actually feature footage from the upcoming film.

Though those four seconds may be brief, they are packed with new details about the movie in the form of micro clips which offer many hints on what the spy sequel will be about.

In "Kingsman: The Secret Service," viewers were introduced to the world of Kingsman — an independent, international intelligence agency which operates at the highest level of discretion and whose main objective is to keep the world safe from danger.

In "The Golden Circle," moviegoers will get to see Eggsy (Egerton) travel abroad to join forces with the Statesman, the United States' version of England's Kingsman. Their trip is prompted by an attack from one of the world's most dangerous villains as well as most successful entrepreneurs — Poppy (Julianne Moore).

The new teaser for the upcoming film sequel gives a glimpse of Eggsy's allies from the first film, such as Roxy (Sophie Cookson) and Merlin (Mark Strong), as well as their American counterparts portrayed by Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, Jeff Bridges and Pedro Pascal.

The teaser's micro clips provide brief looks at Poppy's empire, the attire of the Statesmen and a lot of scenes involving whiskey. There are also new locales shown in the teaser such as the Oval Office inside the White House, a Mayan temple and a collapsing satellite tower located on a remote, snow-filled mountain.

Directed by Vaughn from a script he wrote with Jane Goldman, the new "Kingsman" movie is based on the comic book "The Secret Service" by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons.

"Kingsman: The Golden Circle" is scheduled to hit U.S. theaters on Sept. 29.