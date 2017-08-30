'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' News, Release Date: New Promo Clips Built Hype From Mayweather-McGregor Match

Youtube/20th Century Fox A screenshot from the official teaser of the upcoming movie "Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

"Kingsman: The Golden Circle" took advantage of the hype surrounding the recent match of American boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Irish UFC titleholder Conor McGregor to promote its upcoming release. Somewhere during the fight, 20th Century Fox unveiled new promo videos for the film that created some buzz on social media.

Over on Twitter, 20th Century Fox shared a new teaser for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" and captioned it: "Here are a few punches you don't have to pay for... courtesy of #Kingsman: The Golden Circle. In theaters 9/22."

The upcoming sequel to the first "Kingsman" film will feature plenty of fighting scenes as a result of the meeting between the two spy organizations, the Kingsman and the Statesman. It will also show the rather comical clash of cultures between the British and American organizations, which were both full of stereotypes. Although the rivalry was pretty apparent in the new clip, it was obviously released not to reveal more about the upcoming film's plot but to simply build up the hype.

The first promo material featured a compilation of punches from the upcoming film, including a piece of footage of Harry as he gets hit by some redneck while holding a conversation inside a bar. In the second clip, 20th Century Fox attempted to bring boxing back to its roots by featuring some pre-fight trash talk between Mayweather and McGregor, including the insults they threw out against each other prior to their match.

If there is one thing that fans could have picked up from the clips, it is that "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" is not just going to be action-packed but hilarious as well. Although it remains to be seen if the upcoming film will match the success of its predecessor, the trailers and teasers released ahead of its premiere only suggest that it is going to deliver as much action and comedy as the first movie.

"Kingsman 2" premieres in U.S. movie theaters on Sept. 22.