'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' News, Release Date: New TV Spot Features Harry and Eggsy Fighting Side by Side

Facebook/KingsmanMovie 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' will premiere on Sept. 22, 2017.

20th Century Fox has released a new TV spot for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle," which features more action and more of Colin Firth's Harry Hart.

The clip, titled "Southern Charm," lasts only one minute, but features enough action to get fans excited. It opens with Eggsy (Taron Egerton) sitting at the dinner table presumably with his girl's wealthy parents. They ask him what he does for a living, and Eggsy reveals that he works at a tailor shop.

The upcoming sequel will see the Kingsman agents seeking help from the Statesman, their American counterparts. And as the commercial puts it, "English manners meets southern charm."

It also featured Eggsy and Harry, now sporting an eyepatch, firing weapons side by side. As fans may recall, Harry was supposedly killed in the first film after getting shot in the head. Fans are undoubtedly looking forward to an explanation on how he survived.

It was also made clear that the Kingsman and the Statesman have some differences, which was especially shown through their weapons of choice. At one point, Eggsy makes fun of an agent's lasso.

The TV spot also gave fans another brief glimpse of Julianne Moore, who plays Poppy, the film's antagonist who is described by director Matthew Vaughn as "Martha Stewart on crack."

"You don't have to have masculine traits to be terrifying," co-writer Jane Goldman said, according to Vulture. "She runs a business where absolutely everyone is terrified of her, but she doesn't have to be militaristic and tough."

She added: "Like in Devil Wears Prada, it's such a fascinating dynamic, because all of those allegedly feminine traits that are associated with gentleness can, with the right person, be quite menacing."

Apart from Firth and Egerton, Mark Strong is also returning as Merlin. Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges, Pedro Pascal and Halle Berry play Statesman agents.

Watch the TV spot below: