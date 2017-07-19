'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' Panel for San Diego Comic-Con 2017 Announced

The panel for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" at the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con 2017 has been announced. The sequel to the hit 2014 spy flick also released new posters featuring the cast wearing pseudo-western looks.

Facebook/KingsmanMovie 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' will premiere on Sept. 22.

Taron Egerton (Gary "Eggsy" Unwin) and Colin Firth (Harry Hart/Galahad) who starred in the first film will be among the panel. They will be joined by Halle Berry, Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges and Pedro Pascal.

Screenwriter Jane Goldman as well as Dave Gibbons, one of the co-creators of the original comic book series, will also be present.

The panel will be held in Hall H on Thursday, July 20 at 11 a.m. PDT/ 2 p.m. EDT.

Unlike its predecessor, the "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" will take place in America. After their headquarters and organization were left in shambles, the remaining members of Kingsman head to the United States to find allies. There, they discover not only the existence of a similar spy organization called Statesman but also that Galahad is alive and well.

The sequel seems to be an excellent follow-up to the events of the first film. With nearly all of the world's leaders dead following the failed attempt at a global cull, not to mention countless dead people, chaos is bound to erupt.

Twentieth Century Fox released a number of character posters featuring the main cast of "Kingsman: The Golden Circle." The posters feature Egerton and company sporting typical prim and proper gentleman spy attire with a little casual Americana look. The new posters should serve to increase fan anticipation for the sequel.

Matthew Vaughn will be back to direct the sequel, not surprising given the success of the original film. Hopefully, the upcoming action-comedy lives up to the expectations set by its predecessor.

How will Eggsy, Roxy (Sophie Cookson) and Merlin (Mark Strong) deal with the aftermath of their actions? Be sure to catch "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" which is set to be released on Sept. 22.