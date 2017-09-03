'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' Release Date, News: 'Amazing' Film Teased By Halle Berry, On Track to Open With $45 Million

Facebook/KingsmanMovie 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' will premiere on Sept. 22, 2017.

"Kingsman: The Golden Circle," the sequel to 2014's "Kingsman: The Secret Service," will be premiering later this month, but new fans are not required to see the first film in order to understand this one.

This much was revealed by newcomer Halle Berry, who plays the role of Ginger Ale, Merlin's (Mark Strong) American counterpart in Statesman.

"The movie is amazing, it's the ride of your life," Berry told PEOPLE, which exclusively published a photo of the cast members together. "If you liked Kingsman you're going to love this movie. But you don't have to have seen it to enjoy this movie which is a good thing. You understand what's happening right off the bat."

"There are sequences in here that I'm safe to say I've never seen done in film before," she added. "Matthew is really pushing the boundaries and limits of technology and how we make movies and how we think about filmmaking. It's really really innovative and fun."

The photo shows all the main cast members, including returning actors Colin Firth, Taron Egerton and Strong. However, the sequel is comprised of more newcomers, such as Jeff Bridges, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, Julianne Moore and Berry. It also features Elton John, who is playing an exaggerated version of himself.

The first film became a surprise hit and gained a massive fan following ever since its release. Considering its appeal, it does not come as a shock that "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" is on track to earn $40 million to $45 million in its opening, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The upcoming sequel will find Eggsy (Egerton) and Merlin heading to the Kingsman's American equivalent, Statesman, to seek help after their headquarters was blown to bits by the deceptively sweet Poppy (Moore). They soon discover the differences between the two agencies, as shown in the TV spot released in August.

