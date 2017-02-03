'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' Release Date, News: Film Is Political, Taron Egerton Says

Ever since a certain commander-in-chief has assumed the seat of power, a lot of personalities, including Hollywood celebrities, have spoken out in dismay as to what's currently happening. It won't be surprising if some films will be doing that as well, and Taron Egerton has hinted that "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" will be political.

In an interview with Den of Geek, Egerton, known for his character Eggsy in the first movie "Kingsman: The Secret Service," has not leaked much, but teased that the film will have a distorted perception of politics. As to how that will be presented is up in the air, and will be interesting.

"I think it very much is political," Egerton said. "I think I can say there's a 'presidential' thread that runs through the new film. I think that, each time, whenever there's a new global threat that arises in the world of Kingsman, it will be something that may have genuine relevance."

Given the theme, the choice of villain for the second film is actually excellent. Julianne Moore, who is slated to be the antagonist of the film, is also known to portray Alma Coin in "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay" in which she had hidden political agenda, and she can use that for "The Golden Circle."

Will it be so close of a portrayal of current events that it will take place in the United States? Apparently, the focus may remain in the United Kingdom as was teased by Halle Berry's tweet. The photo she shared shows she is walking down a dark corridor somewhere in London, which could probably mean the film will be as subtle as it can be.

With the original film's unexpected yet pleasant success, it is safe to say that the pressure is on for the sequel, yet it appears they are carrying it quite nicely. "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" takes audiences further into the world of espionage on Oct. 6, 2017.