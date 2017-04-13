'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' Release Date, News: Reasons to Be Excited for Sequel

The upcoming sequel "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" is shaping up to be a behemoth in its own right. Being a spy film that is not afraid to not take itself seriously, there are a lot of reasons why moviegoers can sit tight and be excited for its launch.

(Photo: 20th Century Fox) Promotional image for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle."

First of all, the star-studded cast got larger than ever, bringing together the well-loved old ensemble as well as new additions that will add spice to the film. The new poster confirms everyone that fans can expect to see, and although followers have known this for a long time, this is solid confirmation of their appearances.

The set of stars is very intriguing, inciting curiosity in audiences. While everyone knows Channing Tatum, Halle Berry and Jeff Bridges could hold their own when it comes to action sequences, people know very little of Sir Elton John's role, so that's definitely one to watch out for.

For those who have watched the first movie "Kingsman: The Secret Service" it is no secret that Harry Hart (Colin Firth), who used to have the title Galahad, was shot dead. The poster further affirms his return, although it will be interesting to know who dons the title now that Eggsy (Taron Egerton) already has it under his belt.

Julianne Moore, who plays the big bad villain of the film, is also someone to keep an eye out for. In an interview with Cinema Blend, Egerton says, "Julianne Moore is the villain, and she's genuinely terrifying. She's really, really, really great."

With all the excitement going about, how good really is it going to be? According to The Hollywood Reporter, the unreleased teaser only unveiled during the CinemaCon drew applause from the participants, which are described to be usually prim and proper. If it drove them crazy, then one can expect the film to be really explosive.

"Kingsman: The Golden Circle" stealthily comes to theaters on Sept. 29, 2017.