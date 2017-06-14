'Kirby' for Nintendo Switch Release Date News: New Game to Hit Console in 2018

The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) is here again and video game giant Nintendo made some major announcements on the first day.

Facebook/Nintendo"Kirby" is finally coming to Nintendo Switch next year.

One of the announcements made was of a new "Kirby" game that is coming to Nintendo Switch consoles soon. The title has long been available on Nintendo's other consoles, such as the 3DS, DS, Wii, and Wii U. It features a hungry, pink, round character named Kirby, who eats his enemies and absorbs their abilities.

Next year, a new version of the game will finally be playable on the Switch, with the working title "Kirby." However, it will have a different gameplay from the other versions. As seen in the promotional video for the game, this time, Kirby can choose to befriend his enemies and turn them into allies by throwing a heart in their direction, instead of devouring them. As each enemy type has different abilities, with them on Kirby's side, they will be able to form a powerful team.

According to The Verge, these allies may be AI-controlled, including the multiplayer allies since Nintendo is pushing for local multiplayer gaming on the Switch console with the use of its Joy-Con controllers. This is, however, only a speculation for now.

While fans wait for the release on Switch, Nintendo will also be releasing three "Kirby" games, namely "Team Kirby Clash Deluxe," "Kirby's Blowout Blast," and a still-unnamed multiplayer-focused variation, on 3DS this year to celebrate the game series' 25th anniversary, according to GameSpot's E3 coverage.

The exact release date for "Kirby" on Nintendo Switch has yet to be announced.

Some of the other announcements made by the video game company at the E3 included the release date for "Super Mario Odyssey" on Switch, details on upcoming DLC packs for "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," which is available on Switch and Wii U, and plans for a "Pokemon" RPG on Switch.