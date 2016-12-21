Kirk Cameron: Alan Thicke's Funeral Was 'A Gift' to 'Growing Pains' Family

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Actor Kirk Cameron pegged Alan Thicke's funeral a "gift to us all" as he and his "Growing Pains" family were reunited to honor their beloved TV dad/husband on Sunday night at Thicke's family home in Carpinteria, California.

(Photo: Facebook/Dolly Thicke)"Growing Pains" cast at Alan Thicke's funeral. From left: Tracey Gold, Joanna Kerns, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kirk Cameron (front) and Jeremy Miller, Dec.18 2016.

Thicke's co-star and onscreen son, Kirk Cameron, took to social media to share his experience at the funeral.

"Alan Thicke's life-celebration at his beautiful ranch-home in Santa Barbara last night was a personal tribute from friends and family to one of America's favorite dads," Cameron wrote on Facebook, along with a photo of himself standing on a platform alongside all of his former cast members. " Here's all the cast of Growing Pains (including Ashley Johnson (Chrissy Seaver) and Leonardo DiCaprio (homeless teen taken in by the Seavers) sharing stories and memories of Alan, laughter and lots of love, grateful to be together with our special writers and producers, and to be with Alan's whole family."

The evangelical minister went on to say that Thicke's life celebration deeply touched him and his wife, Chelsea Noble, who also starred in the 1980's sitcom.

"Chelsea and I were reminded of how precious life is, and how valuable true friendships and family are. What a gift this night was to us all. Thank you Tanya, Brennen, Robin and Carter," he concluded.

According to CNN, about 300 guests were in attendance at the funeral service including Cameron and the rest of the "Growing Pains" crew. Among those guest were Thicke's immediately family and some of his celebrity friends such as Kris Jenner, Bob Saget, Bill Maher, Alex Trebek and Rob Lowe.

News of the Canadian actor's death was released to news outlets last week and confirmed by his longtime agent and friend, Tracy Mapes.

"I'm in shock," Mapes told the Daily News of Thicke's unexpected passing. "I am devastated and heartbroken. Today the world lost an amazing talent. He was charming, witty, talented, an icon. I was so blessed to have him in my life."

Thicke first began experiencing chest pains while at Pickwick Ice, a skating rink he frequently goes to with his 19-year-old son, Carter, who was with him at the time for a pickup hockey game. He became nauseous and then vomited.

According to TMZ, the sitcom star was rushed to Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California, around noon, where he was pronounced dead.

The vice president of Pickwick Ice told "Entertainment Tonight" that Thicke requested his son take a photo of him as he was being hauled away on a gurney.

"He had Carter take a picture of him and said, 'Make sure you get the rink in the background' as they were taking him out of here," Darin Mathewson told ET. "When he went by us, he gave us the thumbs up, like, 'I'm doing good guys, I'm good.'"