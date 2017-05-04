Kirk Cameron Says Bible Is 'More Powerful Than Any Book on Harry Potter's Shelf'

Actor and producer Kirk Cameron is delighted by the success of National Bible Bee which premiered on Apr. 4 on Facebook Live. The game show on Bible knowledge broke new ground by being the first television series to be broadcast on the social media platform which generated over a million viewers.

Reuters/Fred ProuserAlan Thicke and Kirk Cameron best known for their portrayal of a family on the 'Growing Pains' television series pose as they arrive at the launch party for In2TV in Beverly Hills, California March 15, 2006.

Cameron said he was thrilled to host the show to bring more attention to young contestants who have devoted a significant amount of time to memorize and proclaim the scriptures. "More powerful than any book on Harry Potter's shelf, the Holy Bible has transformed people and nations for thousands of years," the "Growing Pains" star said.

More than 40,000 contestants from seven to 18 years old have participated on National Bible Bee since it began in 2009. The last season was shown on three networks, and it reached 80 million homes. This season, 30 one-hour episodes are being broadcast on Christian Cinema Facebook Live.

Thousands of hopefuls compete online locally wherein 360 participants will be chosen. The number is trimmed down to 72 contestants for the live broadcast wherein they need to memorize up to 850 Bible verses in 90 days for the chance to win $270,000 prize money. The show is produced by Enthuse Entertainment.

Hannah Leary, former National Bible Bee Game Show winner, who joins this season's panel of co-hosts, explained that the contest is not just about memorizing Scripture but studying it and understanding what God has to say. For his part, Cameron hopes that the show will inspire the youth to read God's Word and discover that it gives life, healing, and transformation to people.

Cameron's call is timely, considering that studies show that Americans have become less religious over time. Pew Research Center states that only 71 percent of Americans identify themselves as Christian while one in four U.S. citizens has no religious affiliation.