Kirk Cameron Warns That America Will Experience 'Financial and Moral Decline' If It Veers Away From God

"Growing Pains" star Kirk Cameron is warning Americans that their country will experience a "financial and moral decline" if they choose to continue turning their backs on God.

(PHOTO: FACEBOOK/KIRKCAMERON) Actor Kirk Cameron stands in the middle of the flag memorial at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, on Sept. 11, 2016, with the flags representing the 2,977 people who died during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on America.

Cameron is worried about the future of America, saying that many people have apparently rejected moral principles and chose to embrace sin and immorality just to appease society.

"You can't help but hear Martin Luther King's voice in your head: That our country becomes a place where we would judge people by their character and not the color of their skin," Cameron told The Gospel Herald. "And, I would add that faith in God and a dependence upon the goodness of God would also be at the center of that."

However, he strongly believes that there's still a chance to turn things around. The only way Americans can achieve this, he said, is if they return to their founding principles.

"Abraham Lincoln said — and I'm paraphrasing — we've become so strong and prosperous and admired by so many, but our problem is that we've forgotten what made us this way," Cameron said. "We've forgotten that this comes as a gift from God because of our reliance on him and our willingness to follow his ways. We need to get back to that."

If Americans learn to understand and embrace these "vital truths," Cameron says he's optimistic that the country will be filled with hope. They will also secure the "golden triangle of freedom," which is built upon faith and virtue, he said.

Earlier, Cameron said God should be in the center of everyone's lives. Without Him, the actor believes chaos will ensue.

"If there's no God, then you have to throw out so much else," Cameron said in an episode of The Kirk Cameron Podcast. "You have to throw out the ideas of goodness and love and truth and knowledge and beauty, because those ideas don't even exist in a world where there is no God."