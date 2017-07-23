Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Engagement Rumors: Did the Actor Propose?

"Game of Thrones" stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie were recently embroiled in engagement rumors after reports came out that the actor had popped to question to his long-time girlfriend.

HBO Kit Harington and Rose Leslie in "Game of Thrones"

The news first came out on Life & Style Magazine where it was revealed that the on-screen turned off-screen couple is now engaged. According to an unnamed source, "Kit recently cooked Rose a romantic candlelight dinner and proposed to her."

However, the actor's representative released a statement shutting down the engagement rumors. According to Metro, Harington's representative said, "They are not engaged."

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie first met in 2012 while filming "Game of Thrones," where Harington's character, Jon Snow, fell in love with Leslie's Ygritte. Although the latter suffered a tragic fate in the series, Harington and Leslie's on screen romance blossomed into a relationship in real life.

The couple was rumored to have bought a £1.75 million house in English countryside. According to The Independent, they were previously rumored to be looking for a place in Manhattan, but they decided on buying a 15th century timber house in East Anglia instead.

In an interview with Esquire, Harington confirmed that he and Leslie are currently living in together. The actor explained that the decision came after Harington's former roommate moved out of their shared home.

"He's going off with his girlfriend and I'm living with my girlfriend," Harington revealed. He also mentioned living in with Leslie during his guest appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," where he called Leslie his best friend.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye. As a matter of fact, they didn't reveal they were together until 2016. In the "Jonathan Ross Show," Harington said they first became girlfriend and boyfriend while filming "Game of Thrones" in Iceland.