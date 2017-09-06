Kit Harington, Rose Leslie Dating: Couple Unaffected By Emilia Clarke Third Party Rumors

Is there tension among "Game of Thrones" stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie, and Emilia Clarke? The rumors linking Harington to Clarke have been relentless even as he's dating Leslie in real life.

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington played lovers as Ygritte and Jon Snow in "Game of Thrones."

"Game of Thrones" fans shipping Jon Snow (Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Clarke) might be thrilled that their characters pursued a romance in season 7. But in real life, Harington is very much attached to Leslie, and the couple doesn't seem to be affected by speculations that Clarke is a third party in the relationship.

Harington and Leslie, both 30-years-old, met and fell in love on the set of "Game of Thrones" in 2012. She was paired with him as Ygritte, the wildling who was Jon Snow's first love interest in the series.

Harington and Leslie recently took their relationship to the next level when he asked his girlfriend to move in with him in early January. Unconfirmed reports stated in July that the couple also got engaged. Representatives of the actor, however, denied the story but their relationship remains solid.

The couple spent the summer holed up in Greece's Hydra Island and paparazzi followed them around for the photos.

Harington and Leslie try to keep their romance on the down low but he shares bits and pieces of how he treats his girlfriend in his interviews. He told Allure that he's not much into giving flowers to Leslie.

"I always quite liked buying jewelry," Harington shared. "I bought my girlfriend a little stone bear once."

Clarke, on the other hand, isn't exclusively dating anyone as far as the press knows. She told Elle that the stories linking her to her "Game of Thrones" love interest are far from the truth, even if they have such a chemistry on screen.

"[It] literally makes me want to cry," Clarke said about the rumors.

Clarke also said that she doesn't like dating actors. She wants babies in the future but that doesn't necessarily mean she would like to get married.