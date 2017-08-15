Kit Harington, Rose Leslie Dating News: Emilia Clarke a Third Party? Khaleesi Wants to Cry Over Rumors

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie met and fell in love on the set of "Game of Thrones." Recent episodes of the HBO show, however, have fans longing for Harington and his co-star, Emilia Clarke, to end up together on and off-screen.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (L), Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner and Kit Harrington of HBO's "Game of Thrones" pose backstage at the Emmys.

Rumors that Clarke and Harington have been seeing each other and betraying Leslie surfaced when fans noticed their undeniable chemistry. On the show, the sexual tension between their characters — the Khaleesi, Daenerys, and the King in the North, Jon Snow — has some fans believing that they are dating in real life.

Clark told Elle that the rumors "literally makes me want to cry." The actress said that the stories about her and Harington are not true since he is dating her best friend.

Clarke, Harington and Leslie, who are all in their 30s, hang out together in London when they are not working. Harington told the same publication that Clarke and Leslie grew close because of the show despite her character, Ygritte, getting killed off in season 4.

Harington and Leslie recently took their relationship to the next level when he asked her to move in with him. They had been house-hunting in Manhattan but they reportedly ended up buying a property in East Anglia in England.

Harington admitted on James Cordon's late-night show that he and Leslie were living together. Cordon's other guest star at that time, Nicole Kidman, pushed Harington to marry Leslie next, which fueled rumors that the couple is engaged.

A rep for Harington belied the rumors, though. For now, the couple has no plans of getting hitched.

Meanwhile, Clarke has sworn off dating actors. She revealed to Elle that her only high-profile relationship that appeared in the news was with "Family Guy" creator Seth McFarlane who she dated for six months. She has since gone out discreetly with other men but these never made the headlines.