Kit Harington, Rose Leslie Dating News: 'Game of Thrones' Star Confirms Living Together With His Girlfriend

Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and Rose Leslie (Ygritte) met and fell in love while working on the set of "Game of Thrones" where they also played lovers. Although Leslie's character was killed off in season 4, which means she no longer has the pleasure of being with Harington every day, the couple's relationship remains stronger in real life.

Harington was with Leslie during the recent red carpet premiere event for "Game of Thrones" season 7 in Los Angeles. He could not help but reflect on what this occasion meant for their relationship, having been dating since 2012.

"I think that's the really special thing about it is that we met on this show and here we are seven years down the line back here promoting season 7," Harington said.

The actor also regarded this occasion as a special privilege.

Harington and Leslie don't often discuss their relationship in public. Weeks before the "Game of Thrones" season 7 premiere, however, Harington told Esquire that he and Leslie are living together and they are also planning to buy a place in Manhattan.

In an interview on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Harington shared an anecdote on what it was like when he asked Leslie to move in with him. Watch the actor talk about it in the video below:

Harington and Leslie had their very first love scene on television with each other and the actress told People that it was "such a blessing that we get on in real life." The actress also said that it made their love scene more believable.

The actor also remembered filming the scene in Iceland under the magical Northern Lights. They had been in the countryside for three weeks for work on "Game of Thrones" and Harington told Vogue, "It was there that I fell in love."

When Harington's character supposedly died in the finale of "Game of Thrones" season 5, the actor kept Jon's real status from the fans and the other cast members for over a year. Leslie, however, knew the real score from the very beginning. The actor told Entertainment Weekly that his girlfriend was allowed to know his character was coming back from the dead.