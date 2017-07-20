Kit Harington Tends to 'Get So Angry' When 'Game of Thrones' Spoilers Leak

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Actor Kit Harington from the HBO drama series "Game of Thrones" arrives at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2014.

"Game of Thrones" star Kit Harington recently said in an interview that he tends to "get so angry" when spoilers about the show's plot leak.

Harington plays one of the central characters to the "Game of Thrones" plot, Jon Snow. In season 6, it was revealed that he was indeed the son of the Iron Throne heir Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark (Aisling Franciosi).

Jon grew up introduced as the bastard son of Ned Stark (Sean Bean), Lyanna's older brother. Ned maintained that story to protect Jon from his vengeful best friend Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy).

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Harington talked about spoilers and admitted: "I get so angry about it like we all do. ... There's nothing you can do about it. People for some reason want to spoil things for other people and, hopefully, most people don't look at the stuff."

"Game of Thrones" is undeniably one of the biggest hits in the history of TV series and has managed to maintain many followers and viewership around the globe. With that much attention, it has previously been the subject of many plot leaks.

This year, a very detailed plot leak of "Game of Thrones" season 7's episodes were shared on social media sites. It talked about several key narratives in season 7, including the Starks reunion and death of Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).

Though the showrunners, actors and HBO did not tackle the said plot leak directly, it was considerably one of the biggest spoilers that surfaced in the existence of the TV show.

Filming locations of "Game of Thrones" have always been a favorite spot for paparazzi. They would take photos of the actors while they taped scenes and it would be enough to cause so much stir and ignite tons of plot speculations among fans.

Showrunners Dan Weiss and David Benioff understand this so well that they deliberately shoot fake scenes to mislead paparazzi, as Harington revealed during a recent appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Harington said the showrunners would require actors to travel to locations where they are not actually needed and film a fake scene — especially when there is a swarm of paparazzi present — so the spoilers that come out were actually not going to happen once the show airs.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 premiered last July 16 and will air Sundays of the next six weeks at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.