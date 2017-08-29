Kit Harington Trades Jon Snow's Sword for Guns in New TV Drama 'Gunpowder' [VIDEO]

Kit Harington will temporarily ditch the sword for a gun now that "Game of Thrones" is on hiatus. The actor, most popularly known for his role as the sword-fighting King in the North, Jon Snow, on the HBO show, will star in a new TV series titled "Gunpowder" on BBC.

Reuters/Toby Melville While "Game of Thrones" is on a break, fans can watch Kit Harington in his new series "Gunpowder" on BBC.

Harington will play Robert Catesby in the Western period limited series. The character was one of the conspirators behind the Gunpowder Plot, which British historians link to the assassination of King James I in the 17th century.

Harington developed "Gunpowder" as a three-part series with Ronan Bennett and Daniel West under his production outfit Thriker Films. He will also serve as the story's narrator.

BBC released the first teaser of the show online. The network, however, will still have to announce the exact premiere date but speculations are that the show will unravel this fall.

"Gunpowder" also stars "Downton Abbey's" Tom Cullen as Guy Fawkes, "My Name is Joe's" Peter Mullan as Henry Garnet, "Sherlock's" Mark Gatiss as Sir Robert Cecil and "The Leftover's" Liv Tyler as Anne Vaux. Also in the series are Edward Holcroft (Thomas Wintour), Shaun Dooley (Sir William Wade) and David Bamber (Earl Henry Percy).

Harington filmed "Gunpowder" in late February after he finished work on "Game of Thrones" season 7. But in October, the actor will be back on the set of the widely popular series as work on the final season of "Game of Thrones" begins.

"I'm already feeling very emotional about it," Harington told Deadline about the show's end. "This is beyond what many actors experience in their lifetime, a kind of phenomenon like this, and I experienced right at the start of my career."

Harington expects that the end of "Game of Thrones" will be massive. For now, however, he still has no idea how the final story will unravel until the cast gets together for their first table read.