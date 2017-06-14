'Knack 2' News: PlayStation 4-Exclusive Game Will Be Launched on Sept. 5

SIE Japan Studio's upcoming action-platformer "Knack 2" will be launched this September on the PlayStation 4.

Youtube/PlayStation Sony launched a new trailer of 'Knack 2' at E3 2017

This Sept. 5, players will be able to get their hands on "Knack 2." Sony took to Twitter to make the announcement prior to their Electronic Entertainment Expo press conference. The game will cost $39.99.

At the E3, Sony launched a new gameplay trailer, showcasing how much the title has improved since the first game. As seen in the clip, the titular character, Knack, can transform into a larger version of himself or a smaller one. This kick-ass character now comes with several combat skills, including the ability to shield himself from projectiles. And unlike the preceding title, "Knack 2" gives players a glimpse of the humans that inhabit their world.

At the convention, two levels of "Knack 2" were made available to attendees, one of which highlighted this improvement to the main character's combat abilities. He comes across a woman who nags him about his skills. She says, "all you know is three punches and a kick." She then proceeds to tell him about the "relic energy" that binds him. Eventually, he learns to do an extended-arm punch.

As for the other level featured in the conference, it is focused on platforming, where characters explore the forest to find magic science.

Last December, IGN shared a trailer for the upcoming title. The publication also teased that in terms of gameplay, the second installment is more diverse. Various options for combat will be made available to players unlike the preceding title, which was quite silly in this area. The main character saves the world with three punches and a kick.

The original title debuted in November of 2013 for the PlayStation 4. The sequel was first announced at the PlayStation event in December, 2016.

More updates should follow.