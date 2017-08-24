'Knight Rider' Movie Cast News: John Cena and Kevin Hart Eyed for Reboot?

With the current trend of revivals of classic programs for the upcoming generation of viewers, it's now the turn of 1982 hit series "Knight Rider" to get its long-due update. This time, a studio is thinking about rebooting the series as a comedy and is considering John Cena and Kevin Hart for the main roles.

Everything old is new again, and "Knight Rider" is no exception as the 80's classic featuring Michael Knight and trusty AI car slash sidekick KITT looks to make a return. In its heyday, the show starring David Hasselhoff ran for four seasons to healthy TV ratings and even a Primetime Emmy nomination.

Since then, numerous attempts have been made to revive the show, to varying degrees of success as noted by Screen Rant. In 2008 there was a short TV series sequel aired on NBC that lasted for one season, and since then, none of the later attempts have made it to airtime.

The Weinstein Company, perhaps all too aware of these attempts, are reportedly thinking about taking the action series towards a more comedic route, something along the lines of "21 Jump Street" as conceived by Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

To get their comedy duo together, the Weinstein Company is reportedly considering WWE star John Cena for the role of Michael Knight, and comedian Kevin Hart as the voice of KITT. Reports from sources suggest that the company is hoping to cast Cena's burly action hero screen presence to bounce off Hart's comedy lines.

While nothing is official as of now, fans can gauge from this news what Weinstein Company has in mind for their new "Knight Rider" series, if initial plans get off the ground.

This is in stark contrast to the concept that Hasselhoff is pitching with director Robert Rodriguez, with the former Michael Knight actor looking to make a serious drama action series in the style of "Logan."

For now, more details are expected to come out of the Weinstein Company in the coming weeks about their plans to revive "Knight Rider" for the big screen.