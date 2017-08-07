'Knight Rider' Reboot Cast News: David Hasselhoff Hints at Collaboration With James Gunn

There could be another shot at a "Knight Rider" reboot. David Hasselhoff, who starred in the show's original run in the 1980s, hinted that he and director James Gunn are involved with the development.

Hasselhoff told The Hollywood Reporter that he talked to Gunn about bringing back "Knight Rider." The actor said Gunn had an encouraging response to his ideas.

"If it does go forward, I don't want it to be spoofed like 'Baywatch' or '21 Jump Street,'" Hasselhoff said. "Those films lose what it's about, and you have to respect the fans."

Hasselhoff further hinted that "Knight Rider" could go on and he has been discussing this with key people. The actor, however, did not elaborate on the planned reboot and future collaboration with Gunn.

"We'll see what happens with fate," he told Yahoo! Movies. "[It's] nothing I can talk about now."

Hasselhoff had a cameo in Gunn's movie, "Guardians of the Galaxy 2." He also sang in Gunn's "Inferno" video for the said film's soundtrack. Gunn apparently wanted Hasselhoff to be in his blockbuster film because as an 8-year-old kid, the director grew up watching the actor on "Knight Rider" and it had a huge effect on him.

Whether the "Knight Rider" reboot will be on the small screen or the big screen is still unclear. In 2014, rumors surfaced that "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Chris Pratt was the top pick to star in the movie version from The Weinstein Company along with Danny McBride.

In 2008, NBC rebooted "Knight Rider" with Justin Bruening playing the son of Michael Knight, Hasselhoff's character in the original series. Hasselhoff guest-starred on this show as well. The network, however, canceled it after 17 episodes.

"Knight Rider" is about a field agent, Michael Long, who was rescued by a billionaire named Wilton Knight after a nearly-fatal encounter with criminals. When Michael got better, the billionaire gave him a new face and identity as a crime fighter who drives a high-tech and fast-driving experimental car called the Knight Industries Two Thousand or KITT.