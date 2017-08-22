'Knight Rider' Reboot: David Hasselhoff Wants a Film Like 'Logan'

David Hasselhoff is actively pitching a "Knight Rider' reboot among Hollywood directors. His latest idea involves doing the movie in the vein of "Logan," which featured Hugh Jackman's last outing as the "X-Men" hero Wolverine.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni David Hasselhoff wants to do a reboot of "Knight Rider" on the big screen.

Hasselhoff told Cinema Blend that he has had discussions about the "Knight Rider" reboot with director Robert Rodriguez ("From Dusk Till Dawn") who watched the old episodes of the TV series again.

"I want to bring it back and make it dark! Michael Knight comes back and he's p**sed,'" Hasselhoff said. "I hope it happens, and if it does, it'll be kind of like 'Logan.'"

Hanging with the Knight Rider himself @DavidHasselhoff! pic.twitter.com/g6TZw31E0W — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) June 8, 2016

Hasselhoff became a household name for playing Michael Knight in the "Knight Rider" TV series, which aired for four seasons from 1982 to 1986 on NBC. He briefly reprised his role when NBC revived the show in 2008.

The TV reboot featured Michael Knight's son as the lead character, who was played by Justin Bruening. NBC, however, canceled the series after one season.

In August 2016, Hasselhoff also revealed that he talked about rebooting "Knight Rider" on the big screen with director James Gunn. The two recently worked on the sequel of "Guardians of the Galaxy," where Gunn asked Hasselhoff to do a cameo.

Meanwhile, a "Knight Rider" reboot that is actually in the works might have nothing to do with Hasselhoff. Sources disclosed that the film will be a comedy under The Weinstein Company.

The studio wants John Cena and Kevin Hart to lead the film as Michael Knight and the voice of KITT. No talks, however, have been initiated so far.

News of a "Knight Rider" reboot has been in the grapevine for years. In 2014, Chris Pratt and Danny McBride were rumored to be cast in the project but it did not materialize.