'Knight's & Magic' Anime Spoilers: Robot Enthusiast Gets Reincarnated Into a World of Mecha and Fantasy

Tokyo MX Official Site Promotional image for the new mecha anime series "Knight's & Magic" based on the light novel series written by Hisago Amazake-no and illustrated by Kurogin.

Crunchyroll has just announced the addition of a handful of anime series to their summer lineup at the 2017 Anime Expo held in Los Angeles, California. One of these titles is the mecha anime series, "Knight's & Magic."

Based on the light novel series of the same title, this series follows the adventure of a genius programmer and a hardcore robot otaku. What makes their story interesting is that they have been reborn into a parallel world of knights and magic where demon beasts exist and giant robots known as Silhouette Knights roam the land.

The protagonist is a robot enthusiast, Tsubasa Kurata. After he is killed in a car accident, he is reincarnated into a parallel world as Ernesti "Eru" Echevallia. And as if being given a second lease in lion is not enough, Eru has also been born into a noble family in the Kingdom of Fremmevilla.

Tsubasa's passion for robots and machines will eventually inspire Eru to start working on his own ultimate Silhouette Knight. But his actions will have unexpected results that will lead him down surprising paths that has the potential of changing his new world.

Additionally, Eru will be meeting friends in this new realm with whom he would aim to become one of the Knight Runners. The official trailer for the upcoming third episode titled "Scrap & Build" already hints at these kids taking steps towards reaching that dream.

"Knight's & Magic" started out as a web novel that got picked up for print publication by Shufunotomo. It was written by Hisago Amazake-no and illustrated by Kurogin. A manga adaptation by Takuji Katou was soon published by Square Enix, followed by an anime adaptation by 8-Bit Studio.

The series airs every Sunday at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. The first and second episodes are also now available on Crunchyroll.

Other anime titles joining Crunchyroll's summer 2017 lineup are "A Centaur's Life," "Classroom of the Elite," "Restaurant to Another World," and "Saiyuki Reload Blast."