'Knight's & Magic' Episode 10 Spoilers: War in the West Continues as Eru and His Crew Attempt to Rescue the Princess

Tokyo MX Official Site Promotional image for the new mecha anime series "Knight's & Magic" based on the light novel series written by Hisago Amazake-no and illustrated by Kurogin.

War has come to the West, just as Lady Kerhilt has previously stated. Can the Order of the Silver Phoenix help quell the chaos, or will they only be bringing destruction to their own beloved East on the next episode of the Japanese fantasy-mecha anime series, "Knight's & Magic"?

Zaloudek is a highly ambitious western kingdom that wanted to reclaim the West's former glory by reuniting every other kingdom into a single nation, just as it used to be. It has also been revealed in this week's episode that Kerhilt and her thieving crew stole the East's newly customized mechs to subsequently sell them to the Kingdom of Zaloudek.

Led by Prince Cristobal, the Zaloudek forces have been able to bring almost the entire West down except for Kuschpercha. But after acquiring the new Silhouette Knights based on Eru's designs, Zaloudek was not only able to kill the king of Kurschpercha but was also able to capture its princess, Eleonora.

When King Leotamus of the East found out about this, he decided to send Eru and the rest of the Order of the Silver Phoenix to help out. But while Eru's crew were able to drive one Silhouette Knight away, they may soon find themselves in a tight pinch when Zaloudek brings out their more advanced mechs in the coming days.

The preview for the next episode, titled "War & Princess," teases the continuation of the ongoing war as the eastern forces bear down on Zaloudek in order to rescue Eleonor and Leotamus' own sister, Princess Martina.

How will Eru and his crew fare through the chaos when they are faced with Silhouette Knights that are just as advanced, if not more, as their own newly customized mechs?

"Knight's & Magic" airs on Sundays at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Other airing schedules for different networks are available on the series' official site. Episodes are also available to watch online via Crunchyroll.