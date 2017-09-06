'Knight's & Magic' Episode 11 Spoilers: Is Lady Kerhilt Really Dead?

Knight's & Magic Official Site A screenshot of Lady Kerhilt, the head of the villainous Order of the Bronze of Fang from the Japanese mecha-fantasy anime series, "Knight's Magic."

With one of the potentially strongest villains of the series now presumably dead, the Japanese fantasy-mecha anime series "Knight's & Magic" may well be introducing its next big antagonist in the battlefield. Then again, is Lady Kerhilt really gone for good?

While the ambiguity of the supposed death scene left some fans with hope that Lady Kerhilt could still be alive, fans who have read the novel from which the series has been based claimed that the red-haired assassin's death did follow the sequence of events in the said novel.

In the source novel, Lady Kerhilt managed to escape in volume 4 and encountered Edgar by volume 5, just as she did in the anime adaptation.

The unexpected turn of events gained differing opinions from fans, some of whom were hoping for more character development for the character. Others have even begun speculating that the red-haired assassin would've made a valuable addition to Eru's crew.

There are, however, those who appreciated that the series did not choose to drag Lady Kerhilt's story for far too long.

A fan has also pointed out that the report about the all of the members of the Bronze Fangs being slain was an inaccurate translation of a word that meant "to drive away." This should clear up the confusion about the odd report when it was clearly shown that some members of the thieving crew has been captured and were not killed.

On the other hand, Eru and his crew's ongoing battle with the Zaloudek Kingdom is far from over. However, after Eru has upgraded the Kuschperchan army's Silhouette Knights, it seems that the good guys may have finally just gained the upper hand.

"Knight's & Magic" airs on Sundays at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Other airing schedules for different networks are available on the series' official site. Episodes are also available to watch online via Crunchyroll.