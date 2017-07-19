'Knight's & Magic' Episode 4 Spoilers: Work on Telestale's Aim Continues; Is There a Secret Enemy Within the Academy's Ranks?

Tokyo MX Official Site Promotional image for the new mecha anime series "Knight's & Magic" based on the light novel series written by Hisago Amazake-no and illustrated by Kurogin.

Taking the Behemoth down has sure opened some huge doors of opportunity for 12-year-old Eru, a Laihiala Academy student. He's out to prove to the King that he's worthy of the knowledge he wishes for, and his hard work continues on the next episode of the fantasy-mecha anime series "Knight's & Magic."

In the previous episode titled "Scrap & Build," Eru asked the King for knowledge as his reward for defeating the Behemoth. And since Eru has always wanted to build his own Silhouette Knight one day, it was the perfect time to ask how an Ether Reactor was created.

The King was fascinated by his passion and made him a counter-offer. If he could build the body of a Silhouette Knight and prove himself worthy of the knowledge he sought, then the King would more than gladly give him access to the Ether Reactor.

Therefore, Eru, with the help of the school, started to work on fixing Helvi's Silhouette Knight, Trandorkis. Modifications were made, and they all worked for the better, except that the additional output drained mana faster than usual and brought the Silhouette Knight down sooner than expected.

How will Eru solve this problem and others that might arise as they continue to test run the modified Trandorkis, now known as Telestale? Will Helvi be able to still handle her Silhouette Knights when the necessary adjustments are done?

Moreover, the previous episode also revealed that an opposing side has been paying someone from inside the school to spy on Eru's progress. The twins' father, too, has shown interest. What roles will these characters play in Eru's impending success? Will they cause his failure instead?

The official trailer for the next episode titled "Lightning & Shadow" does not reveal much about this matter. It does, however, tease some significant improvements in the accuracy of the Telestale's long-range attacks. But will all these be enough to impress the King in the end?

"Knight's & Magic" airs on Sundays at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Other airing schedules for different networks are available on the series' official site. Episodes are also available to watch online via Crunchyroll.