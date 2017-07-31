'Knight's & Magic' Episode 6 Spoilers: Work on New Silhouette Knights Continue; Lady Kerhilt to Create Her Own Mech Army?

Knight's & Magic Official Site A screenshot of Lady Kerhilt, the head of the villainous Order of the Bronze of Fang from the Japanese mecha-fantasy anime series, "Knight's Magic."

Now that the villainous Order of the Bronze Fang has made their intentions known, King Ambrosius has also acted accordingly by creating his own knightly order. Can Eru live up to this new responsibility that the King of Fremmevilla has given him on the next episode of the Japanese mecha-fantasy anime series "Knight's & Magic"?

After causing chaos in the nearby village of Darie as a form of distraction, the members of the Bronze Fang led by their enigmatic leader, Lady Kerhilt, forced their way into Fort Casadesus to steal the newly modified Silhouette Knights. These particular mechs have been repaired and remodeled based on Eru's innovative ideas. Who knew what villainous purposes they could serve should they end up in the wrong hands?

Fortunately, Eru and his friends, with help from Fort Casadesus' Knight Commander Fredholm, were able to apprehend the thieves. However, despite their best efforts, Kerhilt still managed to escape with one of the new mechs.

Who is Kerhilt, and why does she want to start a war against Fremmevilla? What are the consequences of losing one of the new Silhouette Knights to her? Will she somehow be able to recreate its design and grow her own army of mechs, or will Edgar find her soon enough to retrieve the Knight she can learn anything significant about it?

The preview for the upcoming episode titled "Trial & Error" does reveal what Kerhilt will be doing next. What it does show is Eru and his friends continuing their efforts to improve the Silhouette Knights.

What has the young mech genius learned from his encounter with the Bronze Fangs? What new improvements will he be able to suggest to make their Knights even more durable and functional than the one that Kerhilt has managed to steal? Also, will the Order of the Silver Phoenix, which the King has entrusted to him, be able to fulfill their sworn mission of protecting the secrets of the new mechs at all cost?

"Knight's & Magic" airs on Sundays at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available to watch online via Crunchyroll.