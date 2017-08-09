'Knight's & Magic' Episode 7 Spoilers: Upcoming Mock Battle to Feature Fierce Match Between Old and New Silhouette Knights

Tokyo MX Official Site Promotional image for the new mecha anime series "Knight's & Magic" based on the light novel series written by Hisago Amazake-no and illustrated by Kurogin.

Eru's innovative ideas have often been deemed too incredible for someone of his age. And despite having repeatedly proven himself to be worth the merits that should be given him, the adults still can't help but be skeptical of his abilities as the Japanese fantasy-mecha anime series, "Knight's & Magic" continues.

The Order of the Bronze Fang has previously assaulted Fort Casadesus, with their leader, Kerhilt, even managing to steal one of the newly modified Silhouette Knights. And while Marquis Dixgard's Order of the Azure Hawk investigated the incident, the Silhouette Knight Laboratory found the best excuse to drag the boy genius, Eru, through the mud.

A mock battle is coming up, courtesy of the King of Fremmevilla, and Director Olver and Chief Gaizka of the Silhouette Knight Laboratory are hoping to use this event to show Eru and his crew that the laboratory can still come up with better robots than a bunch of school kids ever can.

They will no doubt be in for an intense challenge. For if there's anything Eru likes as much as he does robots, it's a good competition. Almost immediately, he starts thinking of ways to blow his opponents away at the upcoming mock battle.

A fierce match between Silhouette Knights is coming up, as teased by the preview for the upcoming episode titled, "New & Old."

Will Eru be able to convince the laboratory to adapt his fresh new ideas the same way that he previously convinced Dixgard? Is it even a good idea to be holding such an event following the recent attack on Fort Casadesus?

Is the Order of the Azure Hawk getting any closer to discovering the identity of the Bronze Fang's leader, or will Kerhilt be able to slip in another assault before she is finally apprehended?

"Knight's & Magic" airs on Sundays at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Other airing schedules for different networks are available on the series' official site. Episodes are also available to watch online via Crunchyroll.