'Knight's & Magic' Episode 8 Spoilers: With a New King Comes New Threats?

Tokyo MX Official Site Promotional image for the new mecha anime series "Knight's & Magic" based on the light novel series written by Hisago Amazake-no and illustrated by Kurogin.

Chief Geist may still not be a hundred percent sold on the idea of keeping Eru around, but at least he has already acknowledged the fact that the middle-schooler knows things that he doesn't. What new astounding projects will the Silhouette Knight Laboratory come up with in answer to Eru's challenge as the Japanese fantasy-mecha anime series, "Knight' & Magic" continues?

In the previous episode, King Ambrosius called for an exhibition between Eru's and the Laboratory's Silhouette Knights. In this week's follow-up episode, the event not only served to open Geist's eyes to Eru's unique skills, but it also revealed an unerring flaw in Eru's designs.

While they are, no doubt, exemplary and efficient, there is still much work to do about the Knight's endurance. Eru has been focused on improving the robots' skills and abilities, but he has yet to put in some serious work on how best to preserve the robots' fuel or mana.

Will this be a flaw that Chief Geist can help Eru overcome? Will the adults truly learn to regard Eru as a peer and willingly work with a mere boy for the sake of improving Fremmeville's Silhouette Knight Army?

It seems crucial that they do so since a dangerous entity far more sinister than Lady Kerhilt and her Bronze Fang Knights seems to be looming. A human-looking demon is waiting on the horizon, just looking for the perfect opportunity to attack.

Also, Emry has just become the new crown prince after the 60-year-old Ambrosius passed the throne to his son, Leotamus.

With the new crown prince asking that Eru build him and his grandfather their very own custom Knights, it seems that a huge mecha-versus-demon battle is just around the corner.

In the meantime, work on the newly designed Silhouette Knights will continue in the next episode titled, "Secret & Quest."

"Knight's & Magic" airs on Sundays at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Other airing schedules for different networks are available on the series' official site. Episodes are also available to watch online via Crunchyroll.