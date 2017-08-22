'Knight's & Magic' Episode 9 Spoilers: Will a Villainous Force Descend Upon the Kingdom Soon?

Tokyo MX Official Site Promotional image for the new mecha anime series "Knight's & Magic" based on the light novel series written by Hisago Amazake-no and illustrated by Kurogin.

Everything Eru has been doing up to this point was all for the sake of gaining the well-guarded knowledge of Ether Reactor creation. And now that he has finally achieved this goal and even built his very own Silhouette Knight to boot, what's next for the Japanese mecha-fantasy anime series, "Knight's & Magic"?

Having learned how to create his own Ether Reactor, Eru then went on to put together his very own custom mech from the catalyst crystals of the beetle behemoth and the shell case from the beast queen he encountered earlier in this week's episode.

He named his new creation the Ikaruga, and from the looks of the preview for the next episode, it seems that Eru's brand new mech will be getting a piece of the action so soon. But what will the two of them fight for in an episode titled, "Force & Justice"?

Viewers are one in saying that it's almost past time for the anime to introduce a strong, recurring antagonist, with some wondering what has become of Lady Kerhilt and the Order of the Bronze Fang? Could she really be bidding her time, building her own mech army, or has she already fallen off the face of the earth completely?

Then again, the Bronze Fang might have been nothing but mercenaries to a much bigger and more dangerous villain who is just about to launch an attack on the Kingdom when everybody least expects it.

But could any villain ever really be strong enough to bring Eru and his custom mechs down, thereby giving a little more conflict to spice up the series? Is the hint about Lady Kerhilt possibly returning a harbinger of what's coming soon? Is Eru's groundbreaking design really enough to make the Kingdom invincible, or will older robots in more skilled hands prove the boy genius wrong?

"Knight's & Magic" airs on Sundays at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Other airing schedules for different networks are available on the series' official site. Episodes are also available to watch online via Crunchyroll.