Kobo Aura H20 Release Date, Specs, Price News: Waterproof E-Reader Is Ideal Summer Getaway Companion

Kobo's new e-reader, Aura H20, builds upon the success of its predecessor. As its name implies, the device is waterproof which makes it the perfect gadget to bring along to the beach, the pool or even just in the bath.

KoboA promotional image for the Kobo Aura H20 e-reader.

"The new Kobo Aura H20 enables book lovers to read anywhere and everywhere they go — to make the most out of every day and while on their summer holidays. No splash, intentional or not, will dampen their reading experience," said Rakuten Kobo CEO Michael Tamblyn.

With a water-resistant build, the Aura H20 can withstand accidental drops for up to 30 minutes in water that is one meter deep. Users can also easily wipe the screen dry in case of spilled drinks. This ensures a worry-free reading experience. Moreover, the e-reader has a dustproof design as well.

The Aura H20 features a 6.8-inch Carta E Ink touchscreen display with a pixel density of 265 pixels per inch (ppi), which provides a reading experience similar to print on paper. The anti-glare screen provides readability even under direct sunlight.

The e-reader also features ComfortLight PRO, which reduces blue-light spectrum to prevent eyestrain from reading at night. This means users can stay up late engrossed in page-turners with nail-biting suspense, without having to worry about blue light affecting their sleep.

Kobo's new Aura H20 comes with 8 GB of built-in storage so there is enough space for up to 6,000 e-books. Furthermore, the e-reader's battery can last for weeks before it needs to be charged. So, users will be able to finish an entire novel without having to worry about battery life. They also won't be in a panic in case they forget to bring a charger during vacations.

The reading experience can be customized according to the user's preferences. Users can choose from 50 font sizes and 11 font types; adjust weight, sharpness and margins; and highlight important parts or write notes on the pages. There is also a built-in dictionary, so users can easily look up the meaning of words

The Kobo Aura H20 will be available to purchase in retailers starting May 22 for $199.99. However, customers can get a $40 discount by purchasing the new e-reader from us.kobobooks.com. This offer is only valid until Sunday, May 14, at 11:59 p.m. EDT.