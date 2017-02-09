'Kong: Skull Island' Premiere Date, News: New Poster Takes Visual Cues From Japanese Monster Movies; China Release Set

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A new Japanese poster for Jordan Vogt-Roberts' "Kong: Skull Island" has been released. The director himself took to Twitter to unveil the fantastic feat, which heavily takes inspiration from classic Japanese monster movies.

Facebook/KongSkullIsland'Kong: Skull Island' will premiere on March 10 in the US and UK, and March 24 in China.

Needless to say, the poster is nothing short of amazing, and fans are all in agreement. It features Kong at the very top, fangs out and roaring as helicopters hone in on him. To his left are birds flying as the giant creature crushes a helicopter with his bare hands, effectively igniting an explosion. Below him are other monstrous beings and creatures.

Can we talk about how great our Japanese Kaiju poster is? pic.twitter.com/BsIF0S4mH9 — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) February 7, 2017

This is not the first time "Kong: Skull Island" has released a poster that has wowed crowds. The previous IMAX poster for the upcoming movie was equally stunning, taking visual cues from "Apocalypse Now." It features an off-center Kong staring directly at the viewer, and he is clearly not pleased. The faded silhouette of the sun is juxtaposed against the giant as helicopters fly by.

But "Apocalypse Now" is not the only iconic masterpiece that has influenced the film. As Vogt-Roberts said in an interview, certain Japanese works have also impacted "Kong: Skull Island."

"Miyazaki and Princess Mononoke and in a weird way Pokemon were odd reference points," Vogt-Roberts told SFX Magazine. "Because I wanted these things to have a spirituality to them and an essence to them, and I wanted all of them to simultaneously be gorgeous and terrifying."

The director also explained that fans who are expecting dinosaurs to show up will be left disappointed. "The first mandate for me was 'No dinosaurs.'" he revealed, not following the footsteps of Peter Jackson's 2005 film.

"Kong: Skull Island" stars Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, John Goodman, Samuel L. Jackson and John C. Reilly. The film is set to premiere on March 10 in the United States and the United Kingdom, with a subsequent release in China on March 24.