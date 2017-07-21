'Kong: Skull Island' Stages Exhibit at SDCC

FACEBOOK/Kong: Skull Island Kong: Skull Island banner

In celebration of its home video release, the movie "Kong: Skull Island" is making its presence felt at the San Diego Comic Con in the form of an interactive exhibit which fans can explore throughout the exposition show.

Earlier this week, Warner Bros. took to Twitter to make the big announcement. The unofficial SDCC blog also confirmed the news and said that the exhibit was called "Monarch Containment Zone" and featured the remains of Kong's ancestors.

"Fans get to visit a Monarch Containment Zone which houses the gigantic bones of Kong's ancestors, enter the Iwi temple to uncover the ancient secrets of Skull Island, and navigate the beast-infested jungles of the island for a close encounter with the mighty Kong himself," said the post on the blog.

The exhibit features life-sized props that are perfect for capturing snaps. Teaser photos for the upcoming exhibit were also posted on the site, and they showed some of the best and coolest picture-taking locations that fans will surely enjoy, including the famous palm of Kong's mammoth left hand.

The blog also posted a video of the exhibit being assembled, offering a glimpse of how big the props are. Part of the clip showed a skull of Kong's ancestor that seemed to be colossal enough for two persons to crawl into each of its eye sockets.

Fans can catch the exhibit at the lawn of the Omni Hotel at the San Diego Comic Con from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. The exhibit is also expected to reveal more details about the next movie in the franchise, "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," which will hit theaters next year.

"Kong: Skull Island" earned more than $566 million at the global box office during its run. It premiered in U.S. theaters on March 10 and starred Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson among others.