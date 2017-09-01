'Konohana Kitan' Air Date, Spoilers: Supernatural Hot Spring Inn Opens Its Doors in October

Konohana Kitan Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese fantasy anime series, "Konohana Kitan."

On the boundary between the human and spirit worlds lies a village inhabited by supernatural beings like the group of fox-spirits tending to a luxurious hot spring inn. This is where the upcoming Japanese fantasy anime series "Konohana Kitan (Strange Tales of this Flower)" is set.

The story revolves around the everyday experiences of a new fox-spirit employee named Yuzu, who was abandoned as a child and raised by a human nun in the mountains. Wanting to broaden her knowledge about the world she belongs in, she takes on a job as caretaker at the Konohan-tei hot spring inn, a high-class inn being managed by her fellow fox-spirits under the supervision of the head caretaker, Kiri.

Along with adjusting to her new life and environment, Yuzu will also have numerous interesting encounters with the visitors to the inn, which are mostly gods and spirits just passing by or checking in for a moment of relaxation.

And although clumsy and oblivious at first, her adorable naiveté will allow her to get along with all the other foxes working at Konohana-tei.

The upcoming anime is an adaptation of an ongoing manga series of the same name created by Sakuya Amano, which began publication in Gentosha's seinen manga magazine, "Comic Birz," in 2014. It is a relaunch of Amano's "Konohana-tei Kitan" that was published in 2009 but shortly went on hiatus on 2010.

Lerche is producing the anime series with Hideki Okamoto directing, Takao Yoshioka providing the series composition and Keiko Kurosawa taking care of character design.

The series will also be featuring the voices of Yuko Ono as Yuzu and Manami Numakura as Kiri among others.

"Konohana Kitan" is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 8 p.m. JST on AT-X and midnight JST on Tokyo MX. Additional information about schedules and online resources will be disclosed at a later date.