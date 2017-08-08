Kourtney Kardashian and Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Enjoy a Night Out with Friends

Amid the dating rumors about Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima, Kris Jenner's eldest daughter shared a video of her rumored beau on Snapchat.

Reuters/ Las Vegas Sun Kourtney Kardashian (second from the left) has reportedly found a way to co-parent with her baby daddy Scott Disick.

The reality star posted a video of the 23-year-old model talking to someone who was off camera on the social media platform. The couple appears to be enjoying a night out with friends. In the clip, Bendjima seems to be smoking a hookah, inhaling the smoke through his nose and exhaling it out of his mouth.

Rumors about the two started surfacing in mid-2016, but they have only recently been spotted together in public.

According to Life & Style, the Kardashian matriarch, Kris Jenner, is pushing for another wedding special to boost the ratings of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." An unnamed source reportedly said that Kris is "desperate" to make it happen.

Kourtney, on the other hand, is not as excited about the thought of a televised wedding.

As for Kourtney's ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Scott Disick, he reportedly "went ballistic" when he learned that things are getting serious between the two. The insider told Life & Style that his partying might escalate because of it.

A report from TMZ, however, suggests that Scott is back on track with co-parenting. After a serious conversation, Kourtney laid out some ground rules saying that if he stops with the "hard partying" and when he starts respecting her dating someone else, things might work out.

As of now, the father of three is cooperating. Although they are no longer in a romantic relationship, they are trying to be civil with each other for the sake of their kids.

For the uninitiated, Scott pulled an offensive way to make his baby mama jealous. Aside from the excessive partying, he has been flirting with several women, one of which was Bella Thorne, after having learned that Younes has been seeing Kourtney on and off since October. She did not permit him to see their three kids up until he proved he was sober.

Kourtney and Scott have three kids together, Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2.