Kourtney Kardashian Concerned About Scott Disick's Behavior

Scott Disick had quite the time last week as he spent it with different women in Cannes, France. However, a new report said that Disick's ex, Kourtney Kardashian, was more worried than anything else.

REUTERS/Allison JoyceScott Disick's behavior is causing his friends and family to worry.

Disick, 34, was spotted getting "handsy" with several women, including his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli, 26, and Bella Thorne, 19. Afterwards, he was then seen hanging out with Nicole Richie's younger sister, Sofia, 18.

"Kourtney is worried for Scott, as are Scott's friends and the whole Kardashian family. They are really worried for him," a source told Us Weekly. "They aren't angry — just concerned — because he's clearly going through something."

Disick was previously in a relationship with Kardashian, though their union was far from smooth. After a tumultuous on-again off-again romance, the pair broke up in 2015. Together, they have three children: Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.

Kardashian was also in the French city at the same time as her ex, though she was there with her new beau, Younes Bendjima. Disick reportedly brought Thorne to Cannes in order to get back at his ex.

"Scott bringing Bella is 100 percent to piss Kourtney off," a source told E! News. "It's a very 'Let's see how it makes you feel' kind of thing. It's immature but that's Scott."

Kardashian apparently liked that Bendjima was very different from Disick. "She really appreciates how responsible he is and that he doesn't party," an insider told the publication.

It remains to be seen if Kardashian's new romance with Bendjima will stand the test of time, though the source speculates that it may be just a fling.

As for Disick, strutting around with multiple younger women definitely caught the public's eye, and his friends are concerned that he is acting out.

"He's going pretty wild," a source close to Disick told PEOPLE. "And I've told him that his wild behavior is going to cost him his family if he's not careful."