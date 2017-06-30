Kourtney Kardashian Shares Details of Her Hardcore Detox Diet

Kourtney Kardashian certainly does not hold back when it comes to her diet.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star is known for having the strictest diet among the KarJenner clan. In a recent post via her app, she shared a strict detox diet she often follows when she wants to shed some pounds or simply just give herself some health boost.

Fans already know that Kardashian already does not consume anything with sugar, dairy or gluten. The mother of three's detox plan gives a new meaning to restrictive as it consists of three meals per day that are low-carb but high in fatty acids and protein. While it sounds a bit standard, Kardashian stressed that low-carb means no legumes, beans or any grains for each meal.

Additionally, Kardashian has weekly 24-hour "fasting days," in which she just consumes bone broth and water once a week. She added that she keeps herself busy and stays away from the kitchen during those days.

According to reports, Kardashian has been detoxing for quite sometime now. She has been following the said regimen to clean out her body after her doctor discovered high levels of lead and mercury in her system. The reality star stressed that the diet keeps her body in a state of ketosis, which happens "when the glycogen in your liver is depleted and the body burns fatty acids for energy."

While the 38-year-old socialite's diet seems pretty crazy, it's definitely working. Kardashian has been showing off her slim body lately, proudly sporting dresses and bikinis that leave little to the imagination. She also gives fans a glimpse of her smaller figure through various social media posts. Earlier this year, Kardashian was spotted doing a professional nude photo shoot while having a vacation with her famous family in Costa Rica.