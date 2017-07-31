Kpop Star T.O.P May Be Reinstated for Military Service

(Photo: News1/Lee Seung-bae via REUTERS) T.O.P, a member of South Korea's boy band Big Bang, leaves a court in Seoul, South Korea, July 20, 2017.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Department has sent an appeal to the court to have BIGBANG member T.O.P reinstated as a conscripted police officer.

The report is according to Koreaboo, which also stated that despite the possibility, the Kpop star might not be back immediately since he apparently filed a sick leave citing social anxiety disorder. He provided a medical certificate and parental consent detailing it.

If he is unfit to return to his former role in the police department, T.O.P will reportedly complete his mandatory military service by becoming a full-time reserve or a public service worker.

The final verdict to that will be released next week. The court has reportedly heard the appeal so it is looking very likely that they will allow T.O.P to be back to his original work in the police department.

T.O.P was suspended from his post early last month after it was found in a drug test that he had been taking marijuana, which is illegal in South Korea.

Not long after he was indicted, the BIGBANG rapper was found unconscious and unresponsive after overdosing on benzodiazepine, a prescribed tranquilizer used to treat anxiety disorders, panic attacks, and depression.

Before the overdose, T.O.P wrote an apology to fans (obtained and translated by Korea Herald) for the way he has been acting in recent times.

First of all, I would like to extend my sincere apology to many of you for causing huge disappointment and disturbance. I feel so embarrassed that I can't show myself in front of you to apologize. I have no excuses and deserve any kind of punishment. I feel very regretful and fearful for having left an irreparable scar in everyone's hearts, including our members, my agency, friends and family. I will reflect on my wrongdoing over and over again. Once more, I apologize for not being able to apologize to everyone personally.

He was also apologetic after being spotted leaving the Ehwa Mokdong Hospital intensive care unit (ICU) in a mask and a wheelchair. T.O.P has been transferred from that hospital to another to get psychiatric care.