Kris Jenner Says She Would Be Kim Kardashian's Surrogate 'In Two Seconds'

In the 11th episode of season 13 of the E! reality show, momager Kris received a letter from a married couple who wanted to purchase the Kardashian matriarch's eggs. The letter outlined that the infertile couple were interested in Kris because of her "impressive track record in producing successful and outstanding offspring."

Both Kim and Kourtney seemed intrigued by the proposition. After talking to her doctor, Kris revealed that she is no longer able to donate eggs because of her age. However, it is still possible for her to carry a child. Kourtney then suggests that Kris do it for Kim.

"Do you want to carry mine?" Kim asks.

"If I really thought that I could it carry for you and it would be born okay, I would do it in two seconds," Kris replies.

Kim already has two kids with her husband, but she has expressed her desire to have another one time and again. She spoke to her sister Kourtney about it in the past, and the latter told her little sister that she has options to weigh. Kim then admitted that she does not know if she can still have a third child with the state of her body.

But Kourtney is not the only person Kim has spoken to about the issue. She has sought Scott Disick's advice as well. Scott explained to Kim that juggling three kids can be difficult, but she was really positive about everything.

It remains to be seen how this will play out or if Kris was serious about becoming Kim's surrogate.

