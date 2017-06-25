Kristaps Porzingis Trade Rumors: Latvian Basketball Player Remains With Knicks For Now

Kristaps Porzingis remains with the New York Knicks for now, but there may still be a chance that he will be traded off.

REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETONNew York Knicks president Phil Jackson has strained relationship with player Kristaps Porzingis.

The Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns are apparently interested in acquiring Porzingis, but the New York Daily News reports that the trade rumors surrounding the Latvian basketball player was maybe only for show.

It reportedly all started when Porzingis did not show up to his exit meeting, which apparently got to New York Knicks president Phil Jackson.

"I don't think I've ever had a player over 25 years of coaching not coming to an exit meeting, so it hasn't happened to me. It happens to other people and other players. His brother and his agent have downplayed it, but still it's a chance for a person to express themselves," Jackson said in an interview on MSG Networks. "I had a real good relationship with Kristaps over the last two years. It was kind of surprising.''

In order to demonstrate his power and control, Jackson began entertaining the possibility of trading Porzingis off after initially only doing it for show. However, if Porzingis does not end up on the trading floor, he will then stay with the New York Knicks despite his strained relationship with Jackson. The publication argued that the two will have time to mend their disagreements since training camp does not begin until September.

However, there is still a chance that Porzingis will be traded off. Other teams are apparently interested in getting the player on their team, though Jackson's asking price is reportedly too high. A source previously told the same outlet that the Celtics believe they cannot meet the asking price, though they are willing to negotiate.

Should Porzingis stay with the Knicks, he has got a new teammate in the form of Frank Ntilikina, whom Jackson just picked.