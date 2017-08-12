Kristen Bell on Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Split: 'It Shouldn't Really Be a Heartbreak for Everyone'

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni How Kristen Bell feels about Anna Faris and Chris Pratt separation

Kristen Bell has some enlightening words for the fans who were heartbroken by the shocking Chris Pratt and Anna Faris split.

After eight years of marriage, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are sadly separating leaving hordes of fans devastated at what was thought to be one of the strongest marriages in Hollyywood. But for actress Kristen Bell, fans should be looking toward the positive side of Pratt and Faris' marriage.

"If there are two people that decide not to be together, it shouldn't really be a heartbreak for everyone. You should say, 'Oh, they tried. But that doesn't discount the lovely years they had together.' If I ever get divorced, I'm still going to be like, 'Wow, I loved being married to that man.' It's a little more nuanced I think than people want to acknowledge. I think it's the truth." Bell told E! News.

According to the "Bad Moms" actress, if there will ever come a time that she and her husband would get divorced, she would be looking at the great things about their marriage and would think about how she had loved to married to that man.

There were rumors going around that the reason for Pratt and Faris' split was because of the former's sudden rise to Hollywood fame and that he could no longer keep up with family life. However, Bell disregarded that rumor saying that Hollywood does not really get in the way, but that the time spent by actors apart from their families while working can surely take a toll on a relationship. That is why it takes a lot of hard work maintaining a relationship in the industry.

Bell also admits that she does not always agree with her husband. In fact, according to her, she disagrees with him on 90 percent of the world's issues, but still respects his critical thinking.