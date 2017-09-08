Huawei Mate 10 Specs News: Renders Reveal Physical Home Button, Fingerprint Scanner

New renders of the highly-anticipated Huawei Mate 10 have surfaced online, revealing a phablet-sized mobile which might come with a physical home button and fingerprint scanner.

Huawei Promotional image for Huawei Mate 9

Based on the leaks shared by tech specs leaker OnLeaks, the upcoming model looks a lot like its previous installment, the Huawei Mate 9. The placement of the fingerprint scanner, however, is one big change in terms of design.

And now, ur very 1st look at #HuaweiMate10 (360 video dimensions based upon factory CAD) on behalf of @compareraja https://t.co/SncijNHZah pic.twitter.com/EfEVmPHkzQ — Steve H. (@OnLeaks) September 6, 2017 twitter/@OnLeaks

The Mate 10 will have a 5.9-inch display, based on the information provided by the tech blogger. OnLeaks also suggests that the device will measure around 150.2 mm by 77.5 mm. Its chassis will be an all-glass design. With the physical home button placed on the façade, its dimensions could be larger than expected. Other reports suggest that the smartphone will come with a 6.3-inch screen. In addition, the Mate 10 should have a 1440 by 2960 resolution.

Rumor has it the smartphone will be powered by Huawei's latest Kirin 970 chipset. It will have at least 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage space. The renders, however, suggest that the phone will come without a microSD slot. Hence, the storage capacity cannot be expanded. The device will be equipped with Android's latest operating system, Oreo.

Furthermore, the Mate 10's primary dual camera is believed to have 20-megapixel and 12-megapixel. It is expected to carry Leica optics, phase detection and laser autofocus. As for its secondary camera, it will be a 13-megapixel snapper. The smartphone will sport a small camera bump because of the 9 mm optics.

The Chinese tech firm has yet to reveal the full specifications of the device. Recent reports should be treated as speculation until proven otherwise.

The Mate 10 will be revealed at a Huawei event on Saturday, Oct. 16 in Munich, Germany. Invites have been sent out. Details of the event, however, remain scarce.