'Krypton' Air Date, Spoilers, Cast News: Brainiac, Doomsday and More DC Characters to Appear

Syfy will premiere the Superman prequel "Krypton" in 2018. But more than a series about Superman's world, it will be a showcase of a number of DC characters and villains that viewers have never seen in a TV show or movie before.

DC Comics president Geoff Johns revealed in a panel at San Diego Comic-Con that the likes of Brainiac, Doomsday, Hawkwoman, Nightwing and Flamebird will be in the series. This is just to start off the list with and viewers should expect more characters to be featured on the upcoming show.

"You'll see a lot of DC characters in this," Johns said. "It's about a conspiracy from the present that's trying to stop Superman from ever being born."

"Krypton" executive producer Cameron Welsh echoed the Johns' revelations. He added that the time travel element in the story opens up plenty of possibilities for the series.

"Anything can happen and anyone can sort of be involved," Welsh said.

The producer is positive that viewers will be quite excited for the show. Damian Kindler will serve as showrunner and filming will mostly take place in Serbia.

"Krypton" will be set some 200 years before Superman's birth. First announced with an official series order in May 2016, the show will put the focus on the once prominent House of El.

At the center of the story is Superman's great grandfather, Seg-El, who is still in his 20s. He is described as a brilliant technical expert who has to prove his capabilities and redeem the House of El now that his family has been ostracized from the upper class. Cameron Cuffe was cast in the role back in October 2016.

Also in the series are Georgina Campbell as the cadet warrior Lyta Zod, Ian McElhinney as Seg-El's grandfather Val-El, Elliot Cowan as the magistrate and oligarch Daron-Vex, Ann Ogbomo as Lyta's mom Alura Zod, Rasmus Hardiker as Seg-El's best friend Kem, and Wallis Day as Daron's son Nyssa-Vex.

